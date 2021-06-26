PPC chief: Congestion at Penang Port under control

File picture of the Penang Port. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, June 26 — Congestion at the nation’s ports especially Penang Port during phase one of the total lockdown of the economic and social sectors is under control.

Penang Port Commission (PPC) chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng said cargo and container clearance for non-essential goods implemented in stages during this period, namely on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from June 18, 2021, was to reduce congestion at ports in the country particularly Penang Port.

“The situation in Penang Port is under control with total yard usage still under 50 per cent.

“The clearance approval is able to assist port industry players to avoid multiple losses as well as save on costs of cargo and container storage in ports, besides container rental which will be borne by shipping companies,” he said in a statement here, today.

He said since the approval was given by the government, Penang Port had implemented cargo and container clearance four times involving container export of 6,122 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) and container import of 5,268 TEUs, while cargo handling totalled 28,015 freight weight tonnes (FWT) for cargo import and nil for cargo export.

“Container management involves containers imported by manufacturers from the northern zone and containers that are exported Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Qingdao, China, through Port Klang,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tan hoped all parties involved would cooperate with each other and work with the government in containing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“PPC will always assist all parties to facilitate the port sector in line with its role as the Port Authority for Penang Port, in fact, we laud Penang Port Sdn Bhd which is efficient in implementing its functions as the port operator especially when this process is being carried out,” he said. — Bernama