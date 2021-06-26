Ismail Sabri: EMCO in five localities in Sabah; two in Pahang

Armed Forces personnel cordon off the vicinity of Bayan Lepas with barbed wire during EMCO June 4, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The government will impose the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in five localities in Sabah and two localities in Pahang, from June 28 to July 11, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that the EMCO in Sabah involved the Kepayan Prison in Kota Kinabalu; Bell Palm Oil Mill (including factory housing) in Kinabatangan; Kampung Tuunon in Penampang; Kampung Perpaduan Ria 1 in Kudat; and Kampung Jawi-Jawi in Kota Belud.

Meanwhile, in Pahang, the EMCO involves the Tringkap area in Cameron Highlands as well as in the area around Jerantut town.

“The implementation of the EMCO is to restrict the movement and spread of infection from risk areas out of the locality, as well as to conduct early detection of cases so that they can be isolated as soon as possible,” he said in a statement on the movement control order (MCO) and EMCO today.

Ismail Sabri said that the decision to impose the EMCO was made after a risk assessment was carried out with various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee, and on the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Apart from that, Ismail Sabri said that the EMCO in two localities in Kota Belud, Sabah, involving Kampung Tawadakan and Kampung Kota Bungan, scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended until July 11 due to the ongoing outbreak, and there are new cases recorded in these localities.

He said the EMCO in four localities in Sabah and one in Pahang will end as scheduled tomorrow, while the EMCO in another locality in Sabah will end earlier than scheduled.

The EMCO in four localities in Sabah — Kampung Indah in Nabawan; Kampung Manggis in Kuala Penyu; Kampung Baru (SFI) in Sipitang; Taman Kinabutan Ria and Simpang Inderasabah in Tawau — as well as at Kampung Raja area in Cameron Highlands, Pahang, will end tomorrow according to the schedule.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at Kampung Sundang Laut, Sandakan, Sabah (scheduled to end on June 29) will also end tomorrow, earlier than scheduled, after a drop in cases and controlled clusters as well as all positive cases having received treatment.

He also said the Compliance Operation Task Force had ordered five factories and 10 business premises to be closed during yesterday’s inspection, besides 12 arrests were recorded for violating government directives and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Touching on compliance with the MCO SOPs, Ismail Sabri said that a total of 735 individuals were arrested for violating the SOPs yesterday with 705 of them being compounded while another 30 were remanded.

Among the highest number of offences recorded were interstate and interdistrict travel without permission and eating or drinking at premises with 153 cases each, failing to record personal details or check-in at premises (149 cases), not wearing face masks (143) and without physical distancing (130). — Bernama