Deputy minister: MARA liner mobile Covid-19 vaccination centre has capacity to vaccinate 800 people daily

SUNGAI SIPUT, June 26 — The MARA Liner mobile vaccination centre (PPV) which operates 10 hours a day to administer vaccine shots, regardless of whether the people have registered through Mysejahtera, has the capacity to vaccinate 800 people daily in a rural area.

Rural Development (KPLB) deputy minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said 17 MARA Liner express buses would be utilised as PPVs and for a start, two buses were deployed at Bawong Orang Asli One Stop Centre (OAOSC) here, today where the recipients included 40 Tok Batins and 60 Orang Asli elderly citizens.

“Sungai Siput has been chosen as the first mobile PPV location, in KPLB’s effort to make it easier for Orang Asli settlers in rural or remote areas to receive their vaccine,” he told reporters when met at the vaccination programme at Bawong OAOSC here, today.

He said the mobile PPV would be extended to Mersing, Johor and other Orang Asli settlements nationwide to ensure that the rural community, including the Orang Asli community are not left behind in the national vaccination programme.

He said the programme was made possible with the cooperation of MARA Liner Sdn Bhd, the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa), Kuala Kangsar District Health Office, Sungai Siput District Hospital and several other government agencies.

“KPLB has been working to provide information on the benefits of getting the Covid-19 vaccine to the rural community as well as help those who face difficulties in travelling to the PPVs by bringing the mobile PPV to them,” he said.

He said it is hoped that through the mobile PPVs all 144,180 Orang Asli settlers eligible to be vaccinated nationwide, would be vaccinated as soon as possible to ensure the country achieves herd immunity before the end of this year.

Abdul Rahman said more and more Orang Asli are accepting and eager to get the vaccine because they want the pandemic to end and for life to get back to normal. — Bernama