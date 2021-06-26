Covid-19 vaccine: Health workers make house-to-house visits to obtain info on senior citizens

A senior citizen receives their Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at Dewan Kompleks Sukan Pandamaran in Klang May 7, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, June 26 — Health workers in Penang took the initiative to conduct house-to-house visits to ensure high risk groups especially senior citizens receive vaccinations through the targeted vaccination programme at the Padang Tembak Community Hall, Ayer Itam here.

Timur Laut Health officer Datin Dr Azizah Ab Manan said the visits, especially in high density and Covid-19 red zone areas, were conducted since last week in the effort to register residents in the areas for vaccination.

“The senior citizens were happy and excited to get the vaccine shots because some of them stayed alone and have health issues.

“Some were not aware at all about the vaccination initiative conducted by the government,” she said after inspecting the vaccination process here today.

Prior to this, Padang Tembak, which is a high-density area, was among the Covid-19 cluster areas involving the community in the state with at least 22 people confirmed positive following a screening of 179 individuals.

Dr Azizah said about 400 senior citizens aged over 60, who were part of the 13,000-strong residents in Padang Tembak, received their Covid-19 vaccine shots throughout two days of the targeted vaccination programme.

A senior citizen, Chan Nyoke Yin, 83, said she was excited to receive her Covid-19 vaccination today which she hoped could protect her from the risk of being infected since her neighbourhood recorded a high case of the virus.

“I immediately agreed when the health officer who came to the house and told me that I would be given the Covid-19 injection. I also have high blood pressure,” said the wheelchair-bound octogenarian.

Shamsiah Yahaya, 60, who has high blood pressure and diabetes also expressed her relief after receiving the Covid-19 vaccination without having to go through the difficulties of going to the vaccination centre which is located far from her house. — Bernama