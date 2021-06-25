Vaccination for more than 50,000 ‘frontliners’ in transportation industry being fast-tracked, says minister

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks during a press conference at the Port Klang Sport Club’s multipurpose hall June 25, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has announced that more than 51,500 frontliners in the transportation industry will be given their Covid-19 shots under the Transportation Sector Vaccination Programme starting today.

Wee said that this included workers in three modes of transportation services, namely land, sea and air such as sailors and workers at sea ports, airports, and rail services.

“The transport sector is among the essential services that need to operate 24-hours, seven days a week in ensuring the continuity of the lives of the public, and the transportation of goods and passengers is not negatively affected,” he said at the Port Klang Sport Club’s multipurpose hall.

MORE TO COME