Umno veep Khaled calls for party to unite behind president and Supreme Council in fight for political life

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin attends a meeting with Barisan Nasional MPs at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur October 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin has issued a call for unity in Umno, urging everyone in the party, especially its kabilah (tribes), to stand behind its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Supreme Council.

In a Facebook post this morning, Khaled said Umno as a party was key to the birth of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, which triggered the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, and that it should continue as a force in Malaysia politics.

He admitted that currently, Umno is facing “problems” with “various tribes in Umno harbouring their own ambitions”.

“Personal ambitions, not for the nation, the party, the Malays or Islam. This is the problem that will destroy Umno if not resolved.

“Umno leaders must put aside their personal aspirations and prioritise only those of the party and the country.

“Sometimes, there are too many overlapping positions, which confuse members and the public as to which position Umno is actually fighting for.

“If Umno wants to survive, then Umno must hold firm to the party’s decision and only the party’s decision. This means only the institution of the president and the Supreme Council as the navigator of Umno’s journey,” he wrote.

Khaled added that all those outside said institutions do not represent the interests of the party.

He called for other leaders to toe the party line and wait for their turn as Umno will always let the best have their time in the spotlight if and when “that moment comes.”

“Those elected by the delegates are the true representatives of the party and it is in them that we place our confidence.

“Without discipline, the party will be a mockery of its members and the public. Without unity, Umno will slide down a slippery slope.

“To all the tribes in the party, pull back your ambitions to save Umno. Regroup as only one team for the sake of the homeland,” he said.

On June 23, Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz claimed that 25 out of 41 Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs had lost their faith in Zahid and were ready to back Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as their representative should the Yang di-Pertuan Agong invite them to an audience.

Yesterday, Padang Besar MP Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin corroborated Nazri’s claim, saying that BN and Umno MPs as well as ministers and deputy ministers will back the PN government and said Zahid seemed to be in cahoots with Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Zahid has denied the claims, calling Nazri’s statement that BN MPs had lost faith in him ridiculous.

“It is comical,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia yesterday.