MCO 3.0: Home Ministry to target SOP non-compliance in economic sectors

PUTRAJAYA, June 25 — The Home Ministry (KDN) today announced the implementation of Ops Patuh, which is a nationwide integrated and large-scale operation against non-compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) in economic sectors allowed to operate during the total lockdown period.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said this was following the decision at the special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN) on June 21 to let the KDN lead and coordinate all aspects of enforcement of SOP compliance during the total lockdown period.

He told a media conference today that the immediate implementation of Ops Patuh was decided at the first meeting of the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO) SOP Enforcement and Compliance Coordination Committee that he chaired today.

Elaborating on Ops Patuh, Hamzah said it would focus on aspects of wrongful use of the approval letter to operate issued by the relevant ministries, departments and agencies.

He said that mobile roadblocks would also be mounted at industrial and manufacturing areas identified as Covid-19 hotspots nationwide.

To ensure effective monitoring, strategic assets belonging to all enforcement agencies, like helicopters and drones, would be used, he said.

“Assertive and effective enforcement is vital to ensure the country can move to a better recovery phase faster and in line with the National Recovery Plan that has been formulated by the government,” he said.

On the SOP compliance operation, Hamzah said his ministry had inspected 123,469 business premises and 21,219 factories nationwide from June 18 until yesterday.

Through the operation, the authorities have issued 885 compound notices to factories and business premises while 265 premises were ordered to close and 39 individuals arrested for various offences of not complying with the SOP as well as violating the MCO, he said. — Bernama