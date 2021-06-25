JKJAV: Covid-19 vaccine administration above 250,000-mark for three days in a row

People pose for pictures after their jabs at the Covid-19 vaccination centre in the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Seri Kembangan, June 17, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Malaysia yesterday was maintained above the 250,000-mark for a third day in a row, as 268,604 Malaysians were given their shots.

The Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply (JKJAV) said in a tweet that 175,201 people were given their first dose of the vaccine, while 93,403 received their second shot to complete full vaccination.

As of June 24, a total of 6,823,104 doses have been administered throughout the country, with 4,924,334 people receiving their first dose and 1,898,770 completing their second dose.

Sarawak had the highest number of vaccinations being dished out by state or territory, with 830,756 getting their first dose and 195,607 getting their second dose.

Kuala Lumpur and Selangor follow suit closely behind with 857,559 and 763,987 Malaysians receiving their first dose respectively, and 163,987 and 251,260 completing their second required dose.

Sabah remains the state with the slowest rate of vaccination, with only 357,036 or 9.1 per cent of its population receiving the first dose and 148,934 or 3.8 per cent completing full vaccination.

Data on Covid-19 vaccinations has become additionally important as the government made the overall vaccination rate one of the benchmarks for its four-phase National Recovery Plan.

The vaccination rate must exceed 10 per cent of the country in order for the plan to move into the second phase, 40 per cent to enter the third phase, and 60 per cent to begin the fourth and final phase.