Citing new Covid-19 variants, Sarawak imposes stricter conditions for entry including 21-day quarantine

KUCHING, June 25 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today said it has added extra conditions to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to enter the state.

It said the additional conditions were made after it has, with the state Health Department, reviewed the SOPs set by the Ministry of Health for the country.

SDMC said the review took into account the seriousness and risks posed by the variant of concern (VOC) and variant of interest (VOI) that have been detected in Peninsular Malaysia.

It said the extra conditions include requiring all travellers from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka who have undergone the mandatory 21-day quarantine at the international point of arrivals to have a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test on the 18th day before they are allowed to enter Sarawak.

“They must apply to enter the state through the EnterSarawak system,” SDMC said in a statement.

It said upon their arrival in Sarawak, they will be quarantined until the repeated RT-PCR swabs taken from them are negative.

“This instruction takes effect immediately,” SDMC said.

On travellers from other countries, SDMC said they must also undergo swab tests before they arrive at the international entry point, and must undergo a 14-day quarantine period at the first point of entry.

It said they must also have negative RT-PCR test results on the 10th day of quarantine before they are allowed to enter the state.

SDMC, however, said the travellers will also need to apply to enter the state through the EnterSarawak system.

It added they will have to undergo a week’s quarantine upon arrival in the state and RT-PCR swab tests will be taken on them on the fourth day.

It said they will be allowed to proceed with their journey if the tests are negative.

On Malaysian nationals and foreigners who have a history of being in Labuan over the last 21 days, SDMC said they are not allowed to enter Sarawak for the time being, without its approval.

On Sarawakians returning from other states, it said they are required to furnish negative RT-PCR tests which must be taken three days before they enter the state.

It said they must also apply to enter the state through the EnterSarawak system.

“Upon their arrival, they are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine at the stations which have already been fixed,” SDMC said, adding that they will be tested on the 10th day for Covid-19 infections.

It said in addition, they will be required to self-isolate after their release from quarantine and they will be swabbed at the government health facilities.

SDMC said this instruction will take effect on June 28

It noted the MoH has informed that a number of states have reported cases of infections involving the variant of concern (VOC) of SARS-CoV2.

SDMC said these include the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, Johor, Negri Sembilan and Perlis which have reported local cases of Covid-19 Variant Delta B.1.617.2.

It said that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Delta B.1.617.2 variant has a high infectivity rate and can easily spread and result in the fast deterioration of health conditions.