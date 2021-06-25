Amid rumours of Subang Airport’s sale, MAHB to continue strengthening aviation industry, says its chairman

Earlier today, the MoF announced that the government has no plans to sell any airport assets in Malaysia including the SAAS Airport to any party as airport properties were considered as strategic assets of the government. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The announcement on airport assets by the government has deepened our commitment to continue contributing towards the achievement of national aspirations and the strengthening of the Malaysian aviation industry, said Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

Its chairman Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir believed the aspirations could be achieved with the successful implementation of the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SAAS, Subang Airport) Regeneration plan that has been formulated and which would ensure that SAAS remains as a strategic national asset.

“On behalf of MAHB and its entire workforce, I would like to express my sincere thanks to the government, specifically to Prime Minister, Minister of Finance (MoF), and Minister of Transport on the most recent statement allowing MAHB to remain as the operator of SAAS,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, the MoF announced that the government has no plans to sell any airport assets in Malaysia including the SAAS Airport to any party as airport properties were considered as strategic assets of the government.

The MoF also said that MAHB still owns lease for 60 years until 2067 on the land on which Subang Airport is sited.

It said Subang Airport is among the 39 airports under the management of MAHB in line with the operation agreement signed between the government and the company in 2009. — Bernama