Full MCO affects supply chain for construction industry, says master builders association

Construction workers walking across a platform at a building site in Kuala Lumpur February 14, 2021. Since the start of the full movement control order (FMCO), the supply chain has been disrupted, said Master Builders Association Malaysia (MBAM) president Tan Sri Sufri Mhd Zin. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The construction industry is in need of its supply chain for critical and essential construction works.

Since the start of the full movement control order (FMCO), the supply chain has been disrupted, said Master Builders Association Malaysia (MBAM) president Tan Sri Sufri Mhd Zin.

“Quarries were not allowed to operate, the supply of building materials such as aggregates had decreased and the few ready-mixed concrete batching plants allowed to operate cannot meet the concrete supply demand to contractors.

The allowed critical construction works that are still in operation throughout this FMCO are facing low stock rate of supply chain,” he said in a statement.

Sufri said that the industry was informed that quarry operators were only allowed to supply building materials from their existing stockpile whereby blasting and extraction are barred.

“Currently, only 10 per cent of the steel and cement players’ workforce are allowed, who are idling or doing maintenance works, with no production operations.

“The steel and cement players are critical in the supply chain of the construction industry, supplying steel and cement products to critical infrastructure projects like the MRT, LRT3 and ECRL. With nearly one month stoppage of production, the supply chain to the above critical projects and other projects will be disrupted,” he added.

The MBAM strongly urges the government to allow the construction industry supply chain to operate again. — Bernama