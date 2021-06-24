Affendi Buang: Malaysian Armed Forces capable of providing medical, healthcare support if needed

Chief of Defence Force (CDF) General Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the MAF was like a small government that has everything but its medical capability is not as large as the Ministry of Health. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 ― The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is not only capable of defending the country’s sovereignty and safeguarding national security, but also providing medical and healthcare support if needed to help the government handle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief of Defence Force (CDF) General Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the MAF was like a small government that has everything but its medical capability is not as large as the Ministry of Health.

Nevertheless, he said the MAF was prepared to give its best service.

He said this was proven when the MAF built the field hospital at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) last year to cover the shortage of beds and intensive care units (ICUs) especially for foreigners suspected to have been infected with Covid-19 following the rising number of cases in the country.

“Our medical capability is not large, but it gives a great relief because we managed to provide a few ICUs at the right time, at the right place.

“When cases are on the rise, and when there is an urgent need to increase medical facilities, we are here and we are ready. This is one of our wartime efforts (apart from safeguarding national security),” he said at the Professors Academy Discourse with CDF on the impacts of Covid-19 on national defence and security here recently.

Affendi said at the field hospital in MAEPS, the MAF was not just providing medical support, but also security support as it involves not only foreigners but also illegal immigrants and some criminal cases.

“This is how we started, we provide our soldiers for security, provide our medics and doctors. We assist MoH even though the number is small, it makes a lot of difference,” he added.