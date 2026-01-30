SEREMBAN, Jan 30 — The Negeri Sembilan State Government will not compromise with any local authority (PBT) officer or staff involved in corruption, abuse of power, embezzlement or any form of integrity misconduct.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said strict action based on the law will be taken regardless of post or position against the individuals involved.

“My stand as menteri besar is very clear and firm... no protection, no compromise and no tolerance. Strict action based on the law will be taken regardless of post or position,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the Seremban City Council (MBS) City Appreciation Ceremony (MAB) which was also attended by MBS mayor Datuk Masri Baharuddin here today.

Aminuddin, who is also Port Dickson member of Parliament, said that this firmness is important to ensure that the image of MBS and the state government continues to be preserved as a clean, credible administration that is trusted by the people in line with the aspiration to make Seremban a smart and low-carbon city by 2027.

Today, the media reported that an assistant administrative officer of the Port Dickson Municipal Council (MPPD) was arraigned in the Seremban Sessions Court on six charges of abusing his position to accept bribes totaling more than RM47,000, between June 2022 and March 2024.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said MBS needs to move faster, be more organised and disciplined in realising the smart and low-carbon city agenda, as it is not just a policy commitment but a strategic necessity for the city’s sustainable future.

“Among the priorities that need to be realised are the implementation of at least 80 per cent of MBS’s main services digitally by 2027, shortening the approval period, the use of an integrated data system as well as initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and encourage green mobility,” he said.

Meanwhile, the programme saw a total of 71 individuals receive awards, involving 29 categories contested including the Cleanest Toilet Award and Best Night Market Management.

Also held simultaneously were the launch of the Seremban City Council Strategic Plan 2026-2030, the Seremban Fun Map Interactive Portal and the launch of the “Pesona Seremban” Tourism Shirt in conjunction with Visit Negeri Sembilan Year 2026. — Bernama