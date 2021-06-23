Johor state assembly Speaker says notices will be sent to all reps before August 12

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad speaks during the state assembly in Iskandar Puteri Septmber 10, 2020. ― Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 23 — An official notice on the reopening of the Johor state legislative assembly scheduled for August 12 will be sent to all of the state’s 56 assemblymen as early as the first week of July.

Johor state assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kayat said the official notice is the requirement where there is a period of 21 days to submit all notifications before the state assembly is expected to convene on August 12.

He said as the state assembly Speaker, his office will uphold Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s order for the state assembly to convene.

“Notices will be sent to all elected representatives in the state, including Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the Gambir assemblyman.

“We have ample time to make all the necessary preparations to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) in accordance with the recommendations of the Health Ministry and the National Security Council (NSC).

“Among the procedures that may be implemented before the state assembly convenes include spacing out all the assemblymen’s seats as well as the installation of barrier walls,” said Suhaizan when contacted by the media here today.

He added that the first day of the opening of the state assembly, which is scheduled to be officiated by Sultan Ibrahim, will probably also be broadcasted ‘live’ on social media.

Earlier, it was reported that Sultan Ibrahim had given his royal assent for the state legislative assembly to meet on August 12 to enable all elected representatives to sit in the interests of the people and Johor.

The Sultan has also agreed to officiate the opening of the meeting on that date at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar.