GEORGE TOWN, April 12 — A 53-year-old man believed to have mental health issues was seriously injured after falling from the fifth floor of a flat in Taman Seri Perak, Jelutong here yesterday, Sinar Harian reported.

In the 6.53 pm incident, the victim is said to have fallen and landed on the roof of the building’s first floor.

According to the Malay daily, Penang Fire and Rescue Department operations assistant director John Sagun Francis said the department received an emergency call at 6.53 pm before a team from the Jalan Perak fire station was dispatched to the scene.

“The fire engine arrived about 10 minutes later and found the victim on the first-floor roof after he is believed to have fallen from the fifth floor.

“The operations team then carried out rescue work using a stretcher and special equipment,” he was quoted as saying.

He said the victim was found with injuries to several parts of the body and was unconscious.

“The victim was later handed over to the Health Ministry team at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment,” he added.

The operation, involving eight personnel including a supervisor, ended at 7.38 pm.