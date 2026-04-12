JELEBU, April 12 — The government will not compromise if there are criminal elements in the death of army personnel, Private Muhammad Amirul Raziq Rosafindi, who is believed to have been beaten by a corporal last month.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the government viewed the matter seriously and is committed to ensuring that justice is served and that such incidents do not recur in the future.

“Disciplinary action cannot be taken arbitrarily, especially when it involves physical abuse. All parties must comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) that have been set and not use methods outside the existing guidelines,” he told reporters after the Jelebu parliamentary constituency Aidilfitri Open House, last night.

Also present was Jelebu Member of Parliament and Negeri Sembilan Senior Exco Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

The deceased Muhammad Amirul, 24, was previously reported to be in a coma and receiving intensive care at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (HoSHAS), Temerloh following serious injuries sustained following a beating incident at the 25th Battalion Camp of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD), Bentong on March 30.

The incident was reported to have been caused by the actions of a 37-year-old Junior Non-Commissioned Officer (PTT) who was accused of using force due to dissatisfaction with the assigned duty.

Meanwhile at GEMAS, the victim’s close friend, Muhammad Afham Hafidz Adzhar, 24, described the deceased as a friendly, cheerful and very likeable person.

Muhammad Afham Hafidz Adzhar, 24, said he and other friends were shocked when they heard the news of what had befallen their close friend, whom they had known since the age of 16.

“I am saddened that I did not have time to visit the deceased in the hospital. The last time we were in contact was before Hari Raya, and at that time he informed me that he was not feeling well, such as having a fever,” he said when met by reporters at the Felda Sungai Kelamah Kariah Mosque, Gemas, here, last night.

He said the deceased had a deep interest in the military and aspired to join the commando force, but was unsuccessful.

The remains of Private Muhammad Amirul will be buried early Sunday morning at the Felda Sungai Kelamah Cemetery, Gemas. — Bernama