KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Petronas has denied any involvement in the reported shipment of about 329,000 barrels, or 52.311 million litres, of diesel from Malaysia to the Philippines, as cited in recent foreign media reports.

Petronas clarified that it has not entered into any arrangement with any party in the Philippines regarding the supply of diesel.

“Petronas’ utmost priority remains ensuring reliable and continuous fuel supply for Malaysia, in close coordination with the government and relevant stakeholders,” the national oil company said in a statement yesterday.

The clarification follows a report by the Philippine News Agency, which stated that the diesel shipment was delivered to augment the Philippines’ fuel supply amid volatility in the global oil market driven by the West Asia crisis. — Bernama