First Johor, now Negri Sembilan confirms state assembly will reconvene in August too

Aminuddin said all assemblymen will be required to be physically present at the state legislative assembly due to meet in August. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has confirmed the state legislative assembly is due to meet in August.

The Star reported him as saying it is scheduled to take place in the first week of that month, and that Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir has consented to the sitting.

“I had an audience with the state Ruler yesterday, and His Royal Highness has given his consent. The session will be officially opened by the Yang di-Pertuan Besar,” he said to the press following the state exco meeting at Wisma Negri earlier today.

The Sikamat assemblyman added that the necessary notices and gazettes will be dispatched as quickly as possible to all state assemblymen and other relevant parties.

When asked if the Negri Sembilan state legislative assembly will be held in a hybrid manner, Aminuddin said all assemblymen will be required to be physically present.

On Thursday (June 17) State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Zulkefly Mohamad Omar said the state government will heed the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers, and will reconvene for the first time since its last meeting in December last year.

He said it is necessary to permit assemblymen to discuss and debate current issues, including efforts taken by the state government to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and to know how the rakyat’s money has been spent in recent months.

Earlier, it was reported that Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar had given his royal assent for the state legislative assembly to meet on August 12 to enable all elected representatives to sit in the interests of the people and Johor.