Report: Umno has not discussed what comes next if Perikatan ignores Zahid’s Parliament demand, says Ismail Sabri

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrives for the 2021 Umno annual general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the Umno Supreme Council has not discussed, or made any decision, regarding what action is to be taken if the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government does not reconvene Parliament within the next fortnight.

Malay daily Utusan Malaysia reported the Umno vice-president as saying that the two-week timeline announced by his party president yesterday was the opinion of the party’s Political Bureau.

“No, Umno didn’t discuss (the next course of action after the two-week period). This is the recommendation of the Political Bureau, and in terms of policy and decision making, it is up to the Umno Supreme Council.

“But the question is, if you don’t hold a sitting within the stipulated time frame, what will happen? What action will be taken? It has not been discussed,” the senior minister was quoted as saying.

He was responding to questions from reporters today regarding an announcement by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday, that the party is giving the PN government 14 days from June 21 to reconvene Parliament in line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree, or risk being seen as treasonous.

This came after Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, following a meeting with the Conference of Rulers last week, decreed that Parliament should meet as soon as possible to discuss issues pertaining to the Emergency Ordinances and other government measures.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the formation of a committee made up of government and Opposition lawmakers who will look into the important aspects of reconvening Parliament before the next session is called.