Noh Omar says won’t support another no-confidence vote, backs Umno president’s call for Parliament

State Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar speaks at a press conference after launching the Tanjong Karang Umno delegates meeting January 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Umno MP for Tanjung Karang Tan Sri Noh Omar said he will not support a no-confidence vote should it be called when Parliament sits again.

He added, however, that Parliament should be allowed to reconvene within the next 14 days, as the Conference of Rulers has decreed MPs should meet to discuss the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the people and the economy.

“I repeat once again as the sole Barisan Nasional Member of Parliament from Selangor that I will not agree if a no-confidence motion is submitted during this Parliament sitting,” he said in a statement last night.

Noh, who is also Selangor Umno chairman, said the state’s 21 division heads had unanimously agreed to fully support Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement that the parliamentary session must be held within 14 days from yesterday.

He said Zahid’s call is in line with that of the party’s political bureau meeting that reiterated its stance on upholding the sovereignty of the Malay Rulers as stated under item 3.2 of the party’s constitution.

“Selangor Umno calls for a parliamentary session to be held for 14 days so that members of the Dewan Rakyat can debate the Emergency Ordinance and the National Recovery Plan in an effort to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the country and restore the country’s economy,” he said.

Noh added the issue of a 28-day notice, as raised by certain parties, is not an obstacle for the Dewan Rakyat to sit within 14 days as the Speaker has the power to call for sitting.

“The issue of a 28-day notice under the Rules of the House of Representatives, where the Secretary of the House must call a sitting of the House, as raised by certain parties, is actually not an obstacle for the House to convene within 14 days,” he said.

Yesterday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Perikatan Nasional government must reconvene Parliament within 14 days of June 21 in line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree, or risk being seen as treasonous.

This came after Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, following a meeting with the Conference of Rulers last week, decreed that Parliament should meet as soon as possible.

The Rulers had said this is to ensure issues pertaining to the Emergency Ordinances and other government measures that have been implemented without going through Parliament can be debated by the MPs.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the formation of a committee made up of government and opposition lawmakers who will look into the important aspects of reconvening Parliament before the next session is called.

Muhyiddin had said these included addressing matters such as if the sessions should be physical or hybrid as allowed by the Parliament Standing Orders.