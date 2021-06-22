In Sarawak, two longhouses, plantation quarters placed under EMCO

Armed Forces personnel install barbed wire fencing in Kampung Sungai Penchala as the enhanced movement control order kicks in, June 10, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, June 22 — Two longhouses and a quarters at a plantation have been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from June 21 to July 4 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“These locations are Rumah Slyvester Bunsu anak Ganyun, Nanga Selilai Kakus, in Tatau; Quarters 15, Ladang Sububu, Samalaju, in Bintulu; and Rumah Lampoh anak Dana, Sungai Mas KM25, Jalan Bintulu-Tatau, in Bintulu,” said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update today.

The committee also declared the extension of EMCO for three locations.

Two longhouses in Sungai Salim, Sibu, namely Rumah Grace Itun and Rumah Pinggan, will have their EMCO extended from June 26 to July 2.

The workers’ quarters at Zedtee Plywood in Tatau will have its EMCO extended to June 27.

Meanwhile, SDMC also declared the end of the EMCO for 16 locations in various areas throughout the state.

They include Rumah Kanyan Abok, Sungai Penyarai, Kakus, Tatau; Rumah Sewa Pau Timber, KM5 Jalan Bintulu-Miri, Bintulu; Blocks E7, E8, W13, and S5 Samalaju Lodge, Samalaju Industrial Park, Bintulu; Rumah Patrick Andin Uli, Sungai Serakit, Jalan Sebauh-Bintulu, Sebauh; Rumah Sudok Ujai, Batu Betungkat, KM16 Jalan Tatau-Sibu, Tatau; workers’ quarters at Malaysia WCT Construction Sdn Bhd, Tatau; Rumah Didong Jalan Bayong, Sarikei; and workers’ quarters at Air Marine Cargo, Bintulu.

The EMCO has also ended at Rumah Maring Gelagai, Ulu Sangan, Tatau; Rumah Sewa at Pau Timber, KM5 Jalan Bintulu-Miri, Bintulu; Bilik Sewa above Eden Shop in Bintulu; Rumah Wilson, Kampung Gran Stumbin, Tanjung Bijat, Sri Aman; Rumah Mathew, Kampung Gran A Stumbin, Tanjung Bijat, Sri Aman; Rumah Robert, Sungai Merudu, Sarikei; Rumah Jeffery Mangan Nanga Entabai, Julau; and Rumah Bungkong Nanga Sejugam, Julau. — Borneo Post Online