FT minister says mulling assessment rebates to ease burden off ratepayers’ shoulders

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks at a press conference at Putrajaya Corporation, April 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Federal Territories Ministry (KWP) is looking into giving assessment rebates to ratepayers in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, to help ease their burden.

Its Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said for now, he has decided that the assessment bill payment can be made in installments and anyone who had been late in making the payment due to financial problems would not be penalised.

“In this difficult time, what’s wrong with making a sacrifice and returning a little percentage to the ratepayers. The matter is being looked into but in any case, I have already given my approval.

“Installment payments, giving rebates and not imposing any penalty are among the incentives given to the communities in the Federal Territories. Although Kuala Lumpur is serious in terms of the (economic) impact, we are also confident that the economy will recover soon and people will be able to earn a living with all the employment opportunities,” Annuar said when interviewed on RTM’s Bicara Naratif programme Sunday night.

Earlier the ministry introduced seven initiatives under Inisiatif Wilayah Cakna (IWC) 5.0 to reduce the burden of Malaysians living in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan who are affected by the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0, especially those in the B40 group and the urban poor. — Bernama