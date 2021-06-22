Domestic Trade ministry assures adequate sugar supply for local consumption

A worker arranges packets of sugar on the production line at Central Sugar Refinery Sdn. Bhd (CSR) in Shah Alam, June 22, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 22 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has given the assurance that the supply of sugar for local consumption is adequate.

Its deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said the ministry found that the Malayan Sugar Manufacturing (MSM) Co. Bhd factory in Perai, Penang was facing a technical problem recently which resulted in the shortage of sugar stocks in the East Coast states.

“In Kuantan, Pahang I received information that there was a one-week delay in supply delivery, and a similar situation also occurred in Terengganu. However, I contacted the wholesalers again before I came here and they said the sugar shipments had arrived.

“So, there is no issue of supply, only delayed deliveries following the problem at the MSM factory in Perai but I am made to understand that the factory is operational again,” he said today.

Rosol was speaking at a media conference after visiting the Central Sugar Refinery (CSR) Sdn Bhd factory here to inspect the operation and production of sugar supply at the manufacturer level for the country’s domestic needs.

“We are satisfied with the result of the visit and at the same time, the factory in Perai has become operational again.

“Sugar is a necessity and we do not it to become a new issue of food shortage in our country,” he added. — Bernama