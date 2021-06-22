Deputy minister says 39,895 doses of Covid-19 vaccine sent to four interior districts of Sabah

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said out of the number, 28,140 involved the first dose and 11,755, the second dose. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, June 22 — A total of 39,895 doses of Covid-19 vaccine has been given to residents in the interior areas of Keningau, Nabawan, Tenom and Tambunan districts until last Friday to protect them against infection.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said out of the number, 28,140 involved the first dose and 11,755, the second dose.

He said that until June 18, the first dose totalling 306,280 and the second, totalling 122,485 had been given to residents across the state.

“For the isolated areas in Sabah with little access to communication, the Malaysia Ministry of Health (MOH) and District Offices will be carrying out the outreach programme periodically to ensure the residents in these areas get registered and vaccinated.

“The vaccine awareness campaign is also being stepped up involving the Information Department, MOH and District Offices to ensure the people understand the importance of vaccination,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Arthur who is also the Pensiangan Member of Parliament, said so far, five vaccine administering centres (PPV) had been set up in his constituency, with the latest at the Sook Community Hall which started operating yesterday and the vaccination capacity expected to reach 400 doses per day.

“The other four PPV operating are the Nabawan Health Clinic, Balai Budaya Salarom Taka and the Pagalungan and Pensiangan Health Clinics which can help speed up vaccination for residents, especially those in Sabah’s interior areas,” he added.

Arthur said the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Committee had also been requested to open another PPV, namely, at the Nabawan Community Hall to cater for the large number of residents there.

He said the vaccination process in Sabah was going on smoothly and to keep the momentum, the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) had been asked to consider sending a bigger supply of vaccine to Sabah. — Bernama