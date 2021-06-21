Report: Inoculated Malaysians might soon be able to travel to Singapore using MySejahtera as ‘vaccine passport’, says Khairy

A woman holds up a phone displaying the MySejahtera app in Kuala Lumpur May 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Malaysia is in talks with Singapore for the island nation to allow its fully vaccinated locals to travel there by recognising their individual inoculation statuses as logged by the MySejahtera application, said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said discussions are also underway with several other countries to get them to recognise the vaccination statuses of fully inoculated Malaysians displayed on MySejahtera to allow them to travel internationally.

“Once you have the yellow profile on your MySejahtera, that means you are fully vaccinated.

“We will use the QR code once the Covid-19 Emergency Management Technical Committee recommends allowing certain freedoms (such as international travel) that are not currently possible,” Khairy was quoted as saying in a report by The Star today.

Additionally, he said mutual agreements with other countries for them to recognise these digital vaccination certificates are also being discussed

“Our talks with Singapore are almost finalised for the recognition of the vaccination passports,” he said,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Khairy added that genomic sequencing to study and understand the pattern of new Covid-19 strains as they emerge is ongoing as the government looks to establish if a third vaccine booster shot might be required to ensure sufficient protection against these new variants.

“This (third booster shot) will depend on the Covid-19 variants. Currently, we are still monitoring the development of the virus variants.

“As of June 4, we have undertaken 1,076 genome sequencing to identify the type of variants in Malaysia. We will do 3,000 genomic sequencings in the next three months,” he said.