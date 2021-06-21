MACC nabs supermarket executive in Selangor for alleged bribery

General view of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 21, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SHAH ALAM, June 21 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested an executive of a leading supermarket for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes from two cleaning companies amounting to RM40,000.

According to a source, the 43-year-old woman was arrested at about 3.30 pm when she came to the Selangor MACC office to give her statement on the case.

The suspect was alleged to have solicited for and received bribe money on a monthly basis from the two companies in return for ensuring both companies secured cleaning contracts in several supermarket buildings in Melaka, Johor and Selangor from 2018 until this year, the source said.

Meanwhile, the Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim, when contacted, confirmed the arrest for investigation under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect will be brought to the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court tomorrow morning for a remand application. — Bernama