Kuala Lumpur hits 100pc targeted registrations for Covid-19 vaccine after Putrajaya; Sabah still lagging behind

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Kuala Lumpur became the second state after Putrajaya to hit 100 per cent targeted registrations for the Covid-19 vaccine today.

According to the website for the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply (JKJAV), other states have achieved more than 50 per cent registrations of their respective target populations aged 18 and above, except Kelantan at 48.21 per cent, and Sabah that still has only 29.18 per cent of its estimated 3.91 million residents registered at the time of writing.

Selangor with the highest number of daily cases for almost three months now has hit 78.90 per cent registrations or 3,745,931 individuals.

Other states’ registration numbers are Sarawak 73.90 per cent (1,509,557), Labuan 78.74 per cent (53,938), Negri Sembilan 74.13 per cent (603,702), Melaka 71.84 per cent (486,641), Penang 71.66 per cent (979,770), Johor 70.98 per cent (1,924,907), Perlis 66.15 per cent (119,867),Perak 59.03 per cent (1,099,539), Kedah 58.47 per cent (900,811), Pahang 58.24 per cent (684,762) and Kelantan with 596,000 registrations.

Several MPs from Sabah have stated the reasons for Sabah’s low numbers are due to poor internet access and a lack of vaccines.

Parti Warisan Sabah vice-president Datuk Junz Wong expressed his dismay that Sabah remains in the bottom rung of states for receiving vaccines for Covid-19 despite the state being the reason for the second wave of infections after the Sabah state elections last year.