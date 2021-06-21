Health minister: Malaysian mRNA vaccine against Covid-19 under development

PUTRAJAYA, June 21 — Malaysia is developing a vaccine to protect against Covid-19 using the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, said in a joint press conference with National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, today that the Malaysian Institute for Medical Research (IMR) started developing it with Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) in November 2020.
“The original SARS-CoV-2 virus and variants are currently in the cloning stage,” he said.
He said that the development process involves testing in small and big animals (pre-clinical stage) first, then three phases of clinical trials in humans before vaccine registration and manufacturing can begin.
Further details coming soon. — Bernama