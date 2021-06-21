Four more Johor Baru Bersatu Srikandi wing leaders resign, bringing total to 12

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) is seen in this file picture taken December 29, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, June 21 — The Johor Baru Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi (Women’s Wing) is in crisis mode after another four of its committee members resigned today.

This brings to 12 the number of committee members, including its permanent chairman and deputy, who have resigned since yesterday.

Their resignations, dated yesterday, have been submitted to Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Srikandi chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

The four latest committee members are Hafsah Ahamed, Nur Diana Abdul Halim, Puteri Firdaus Aswad Megat and Sulhaza Suleiman.

According to Hafsah, they resigned because their divisional leadership is not in touch with grassroot sentiments.

“What the grassroots suggested has never been taken into consideration by the Srikandi leadership of this (Johor Baru) division.

“So, this makes it difficult for us to serve as a committee,” said Hafsah when contacted today.

Earlier, it was reported that the Johor Baru division’s outgoing Srikandi permanent chairman Masazlina Bachok, her deputy Khairunnisah Ali and six other committee members resigned effective Sunday.

Malay Mail learnt that the reason for their resignations was the lack of transparency and interference in the division’s wing affairs by the Johor Baru Srikandi chief Datuk Azlinda Abdul Latif.

According to them, Azlinda, who is also the prime minister’s political secretary, was allegedly careless when looking into problems and treated many matters in a trivial manner.

There are also claims that she is biased in her leadership and the grassroots’ voices have received less attention within the division.

Hafsah said their resignations were also to avoid a difficult situation in the division.

“However, I am still the Sentosa branch Srikandi deputy chief and all four of us will remain loyal and continue our struggle with Bersatu,” she said.

The Johor Srikandi wing and also the Johor Baru Bersatu division have been plagued by many leadership issues since early this year.

On May 16, the former Srikandi Muda Johor chief Nur Najihah Abdul Halim rejected her new position in the State Arts and Culture Bureau following the restructuring of Srikandi Muda Johor.

On May 20, Nor Jazreeniza Mad Jaafar and Nur Sofea Ariessa Azizul each announced their resignations as Srikandi Muda Johor information chief and Srikandi Muda Johor bureau treasurer.