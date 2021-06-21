Covid-19: Tourism Ministry extends licence renewal fee waiver period for tourism operators

A general shot of travel agency employees managing customer bookings online during a survey at the Tourist Information and Interaction Centre in Kuala Lumpur, March 11, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) has extended the exemption period for licence renewal fee as well as additional licences for tourism operators and tourist guides who applied for renewal from July 1 until December 31, 2021.

Motac, in a statement today, said this was among the initiatives to help ease the burden of tourism industry players who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said that the ministry would also provide the fee exemption to tourism operators and tourist guides who have yet to receive approval for licence renewal due to the movement control order (MCO).

The fee exemption is also given to tourism operators and tourist guides who have obtained the approval for licence renewal but were unable to make the payment due to the MCO.

“With the extension of the initiative, the ministry hopes that eligible tourism operators and tour guides will take the opportunity to apply for renewal within the stipulated period according to the expiration date of their respective licences,” the statement read.

Motac also called on all tourism operators and tour guides to renew their licences within the stipulated period to ensure compliance with existing legislation. — Bernama