Ismail Sabri: Three more localities in Sabah under EMCO till July 4

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — A fishing village in Batu 10 Sandakan, Sabah, is one of three localities in the state to be placed under the enhanced control movement order starting June 21, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

The Ministry of Health detected 19 Covid-19 positive cases in Kampung Nelayan from 29 people it had screened to date, a positivity rate of 65.1 per cent, Ismail said in a statement issued this evening.

“After conducting a risk assessment together with several agencies in the Movement Control Order Technical Committee the government had agreed to enforce the EMCO from June 21, 2021 until July 4, 2021,” his statement read.

The other two localities in the state placed under tight restrictions are Phase 1 and 2 of Taman Digot in Penampang, Sabah, and Kampung Rancangan Silabukan Peringkat 4 in Lahad Datu on the state’s east coast.

The MOH had detected eight Covid-19 positive cases in each of the localities, Ismail said.

Taman Merbau Utama in Selising, Pasir Puteh, Kelantan was the only new locality outside Sabah placed under the EMCO. Cases detected there were also far higher, at 48 in just a week, Ismail said.

The EMCO in all four localities will begin June 21 until July 4.

“The enforcement of the EMCO is to ease the MOH’s effort to conduct targeted screening of the inhabitants and thus stem the spread of Covid-19 to other communities,” Ismail said.

In Sarawak, the government said the EMCO enforced on four longhouses in Batang Oya, Dalat, Mukah, will be extended for two more weeks starting June 21.

The MOH said it found signs of widespread community transmission there, with 48 from the 110 inhabitants screened were found to be Covid-19 positive.

“The MOH also found that community transmission had occurred while new cases have been detected at the locality,” Ismail said.