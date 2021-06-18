Agong’s call to reopen Parliament in line with government efforts, says PAS

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaking to reporters during his visit to Sungai Kim Kim in Johor, March 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — PAS considered the government’s “commitment” to reopen Parliament to be consistent with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s call to do so, said Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

In a statement today, the PAS deputy president said the party also upheld the Agong’s views on matters such as the need to speed up the national Covid-19 vaccination drive, to have a stable political environment, and to reduce politicking in order to focus on the pandemic.

“PAS sees that this matter is in line with the efforts that are actively worked on by the federal government at the moment,” he said.



pIbrahim also said that the concerns of the Agong and the Malay Rulers should be welcomed by all Malaysian citizens “to ensure that Malaysia is free of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

This comes after various parties pressed the government to reopen Parliament immediately following the recommendation of the Agong and the Conference of Rulers.

The Agong took the stance after a special Conference of Rulers meeting on June 16.

However, the government has maintained that it will follow its National Recovery Plan and only resume Parliamentary sittings during Phase 3 of the plan, set to start in September or October.