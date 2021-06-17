Man in Johor charged with causing grievous hurt to third wife

JOHOR BARU, June 17 ― A man was charged at the Sessions Court here today with voluntarily causing grievous injuries to his third wife early last month.

Rosmaini Abd Raof, 38, a trader, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Judge V. Mabel Sheela.

The man, who hailed from Kedah, was charged with causing grievous hurt to his wife, Jahidah [email protected], 43, a civil servant, by hitting her in the head, face and arms and kicking her in the back.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at a house at Number 02-09, Block B, Scott Tower, Jalan Tani, Kampung Aman, Larkin here, at around 6 am on May 4.

The charge, framed under Section 325 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 326A, carries a maximum jail term of seven years and fine, or twice the maximum jail term, if convicted.

The court allowed the man bail of RM7,000 with two sureties and ordered him to report to the nearest police station every month and not to communicate with any witness until the case is solved.

July 25 was set for remention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Sulehan Abd Rahman prosecuted, while the accused was not represented.

On May 17, the media reported that a 43-year-old civil servant in Johor was rushed to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital after she was allegedly hurt by her husband on May 4.

According to the report, the four-week pregnant woman had serious injuries to her head apart from suffering a broken back, ribs, and jaw. ― Bernama