Ismail Sabri: Nine longhouses in Matu, Sarawak, to be under EMCO till July 2 after 48 residents found Covid-19 positive

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Nine Sungai Rassau longhouses in Batang Igan, Matu, Sarawak, will be placed under a two-week enhanced movement control order starting June 19, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced in a statement this evening.

Ismail said public health authorities found 48 Covid-19 positive cases from the 84 of the inhabitants that had been screened to date, a high infectivity rate of 57 per cent with evidence of widespread local transmission in the surrounding areas.

“After conducting a risk assessment with various agencies within the MCO Technical Committee and on the advice of the MOH, the government agreed to enforce the EMCO on the nine longhouses,” Ismail said.

“The EMCO enforcement is meant to increase early detection of positive cases and thus stem an outbreak as quickly as possible.”

The nine longhouses are Rumah Panjang Salim anak Unang, Rumah Panjang Judy anak Kudi, Rumah Panjang Mathew anak Merang, Rumah Panjang Danggang anak Ujang, Rumah Panjang Lait anak Ijang, Rumah Panjang Chandi anak Kilau, Rumah Panjang Putut anak Jugah, Rumah Panjang Sadin anak Jeli, and Rumah Panjang Mador anak Rendah.

The EMCO will be in effect until July 2.

New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia continue to remain within the 5,000-case range, with 5,738 new infections reported over the last 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a tweet today, revealed Selangor remains the state with the highest number of new cases with 1,858, followed by Negri Sembilan with 1,086 cases, and Kuala Lumpur with 641.

In the same 24-hour window, Sarawak reported 559 new cases, Johor 449, and Sabah 241. Perlis was the only state with zero new cases.