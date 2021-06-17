Home minister says no more warning, fines for factories flouting MCO SOP

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin visits a factory in Balakong to monitor SOP compliance, June 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Employers in the manufacturing sector will be immediately issued with compounds without further warning if they were found infringing the movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP), said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, today.

After conducting an MCO compliance monitoring visit to several factories and industrial areas in the Klang Valley, he told reporters that factory clusters were found to be among the biggest contributors to the spike in cases lately.

“If it continues like this, we will not be able to bring the (Covid-19) figures shown by D-G (Health director-general) Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah) everyday to under 5,000.

“I fear if the manufacturing sector does not comply with the SOP, we will not be able to flatten the Covid-19 curve. As such, I urge all employers to comply with the SOP,” he said.

Today is the last day manufacturing sector employers were given warnings if they breach the SOP, Hamzah added.

“No more excuses for them (employers in the manufacturing sector who violate the SOP). And I urge the employers who were give permission to operate to look again at the approval given by the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti).

“Some employers are given approval by Miti, but they flout the SOP. For example, a quarrying company in Kajang today has more than 60 per cent employees’ attendance,” he said.

Hamzah said over 40 factories nationwide were issued compounds for flouting the MCO SOP since June 1.

“Most of the factories which were compounded prior to this have not opened again. And I want their employers to understand that breaking the Covid-19 chain is a joint responsibility,” he added. — Bernama