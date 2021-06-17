Dr Adham: Covid-19 vaccination continues to surpass target with over 204,000 shots administered yesterday

Factory workers wait to receive their Covid-19 jab at the Bukit Jawi Golf Resort in Penang June 16, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The daily vaccination tally of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme showed a positive trend as it continued to surpass the target of 200,000 doses per day, with another 204,839 doses administered yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba in his tweet said 196,775 individuals received their first dose of the vaccine yesterday, while 8,064 others, the second dose.

He said a total of 1,476,753 individuals had completed both doses of the vaccine and 3,632,195 individuals had received the first dose, bringing the number of doses administered in the country so far, to 5,108,948.

Five states with the highest number of fully vaccinated individuals are Selangor with 188,497 doses, followed by Sarawak (169,172); Johor (143,268); Perak (139,623) and Kuala Lumpur (132,417).

A total of 215,876 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine was dispensed on Tuesday, surpassing the 200,000 daily target set by the government under the Immunisation Programme.

Meanwhile, according to the daily report on the cumulative number of vaccine registrations on the www.vaksincovid.gov.my web page, a total of 14,637,437 individuals have registered for the vaccination, as of yesterday. — Bernama