Sarawak Forestry Corporation advises against ‘rescuing’ protected wild animals by buying them from traders

A SFC staff releases the pangolin back to the forest. — Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BINTULU, June 16 — Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton has advised the public not to ‘rescue’ protected wild animals by buying them from the traders, saying that the act of buying would foster vendors to acquire more wild animals to sell.

“Therefore, members of the public are advised to report the sales of wildlife species immediately to SFC,” he said this when referring to the act of kindness shown by a woman who rescued a pangolin (Manis javanica) in Bintulu by buying it from an illegal wildlife trader and then surrendered it to SFC wildlife officers.

“The public are now willing to go the extra mile in supporting the roles of the relevant authorities in protecting and conserving wildlife,” said Zolkipli.

SFC in a statement yesterday said upon investigation, the 21-year-old lady rescued the pangolin by buying it from the illegal wildlife trader who approached her.

Following the purchase and out of concern for the animal’s wellbeing, she contacted SFC and handed over the animal to its Bintulu Regional Office.

“The pangolin was later brought to the Similajau National Park for a medical check up. As it was in a healthy condition, we released it at the national park,” said SFC.

Pangolins are protected by the Wild Life Protection Ordinance, 1998, whereby killing, keeping, selling, buying the animal or its derivatives without the permission of the Controller of Wild Life are prohibited by law and if found guilty, the perpetrator could be jailed up to one year and fined RM10,000.

Members of the public who have information on those who capture, hunt, trade, keep or abuse wildlife can call the SFC hotlines: Kuching (019-8859996), Sibu (019-8883561), Bintulu (019-8332737) and Miri (019-8290994). — Borneo Post