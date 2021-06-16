Malaysia’s Covid-19 vaccination hits new peak with 215,876 shots administered yesterday

A senior citizen receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic in Ipoh June 15, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 vaccination reached a new high yesterday as 215,876 doses were administered, said the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply (JKJAV).

This is the first time that the country’s daily vaccination rate has risen above the 200,000-dose mark.

On Twitter, JKJAV said 160,226 individuals were given their first dose of the vaccine, while 55,560 completed their second required dose for full vaccination.

This is ahead of the target set by National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who said Malaysia aimed to reach a daily vaccination rate of 200,000 doses a day by July, followed by 300,000 doses a day by August.

Data on Covid-19 vaccinations has become additionally important as the government made the overall vaccination rate one of the benchmarks for its four-phase National Recovery Plan.

The vaccination rate must exceed 10 per cent of the country in order for the plan to move into the second phase, 40 per cent to enter the third phase, and 60 per cent to begin the fourth and final phase.

As of today, Malaysia has already vaccinated approximately 10.5 per cent of the population.