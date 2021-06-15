Sabah gets small batch of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine

A nurse loads a syringe with a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Dewan Gemilang UKM vaccination centre in Bangi May 5, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, June 15 — Sabah has received 400 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, which will be given out on a voluntary basis, said State Health director Dr Christina Rundi.

Due to the small volume, the roll out of the vaccine here has not been published, unlike in previous occasions.

“Voluntary basis, only 400 doses given to Sabah,” she said when contacted.

She did not elaborate on how the volunteers were selected, but said the vaccines have all been allocated.

Some members of the public reported that they were notified by phone calls of their appointments at the Hospital Mesra in Bukit Padang.

They were asked if they were aware it would be the AstraZeneca vaccine and if they would accept it.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor mentioned that Sabah has AstraZeneca in addition to Pfizer and Sinovac as part of its stable.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was rolled out in various states previously on an online opt-in basis which received overwhelming response.

Due to the positive response, Coordinating Minister of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin said that the next batch of the vaccine will no longer be available on a voluntary opt-in basis.

He said that AstraZeneca will be part of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme together with the Pfizer and Sinovac vaccines.