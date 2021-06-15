Khairy: Phase 4 of Covid-19 immunisation programme in Labuan soon

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference after attending the Selangor state level Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) meeting in Shah Alam, June 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, June 15 — Phase 4 of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will be implemented in Labuan in the near future, to contain the pandemic on the island, said its Coordinating Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said that the vaccination exercise in Labuan would no longer be carried out as usual, following the sudden increase in Covid-19 cases on the island due to the spread of B.1.617.2 Delta variant which has become a more serious variant.

“As a result of my meeting with the Minister of Federal Territories, Tan Sri Annuar Musa yesterday, it was decided for us to implement the Phase 4 programme, as a pandemic containing phase in Labuan.

“We expect to complete the vaccination process for 80 per cent of the adult population in Labuan by mid-July, or if possible earlier than that, so that we can curb the spread of Covid-19 there,” said Khairy, who is also the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti).

He said this at a press conference, after attending the Selangor state level Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) meeting with Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, today.

Yesterday, Labuan recorded 113 new cases, with four deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases on the island to 6,155. — Bernama