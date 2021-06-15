Another bank staff remanded for alleged graft involving personal loans worth RM18m

The man was arrested after having his statement recorded at the Selangor MACC office at 4.05pm yesterday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 15 — Another local bank employee was remanded seven days from today for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes from applicants of personal loans amounting to RM18 million between 2018 and 2020.

The remand order against the 35-year-old suspect was issued by Magistrate Parvin Hameedah Natchiar following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The man was arrested after having his statement recorded at the Selangor MACC office at 4.05pm yesterday.

The magistrate also allowed the remand order for the six employees of the bank to be extended to another four days beginning today. They were previously remanded for seven days, from last Wednesday.

Earlier, the suspects, all men, arrived at the Shah Alam Court Complex at 9.40am.

On June 8, MACC detained six individuals attached to the bank branches in the Klang Valley.

According to an MACC source, they were believed to have solicited and received bribes of between 15 and 35 per cent of the 110 personal loans which was worth about RM18 million. — Bernama