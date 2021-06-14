Health minister: In Epidemiology week 23, 107 out of 153 new Covid-19 clusters from workplaces

A health worker puts a test tube into biohazard plastic after collecting a sample for Covid-19 testing in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, January 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The Ministry of Health’s (MoH) record for Epidemiology Week 23 showed that 107 out of 153 new Covid-19 clusters were from workplaces, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said today.

Dr Adham said that the 153 new clusters also represented a 4.9 per cent decrease from the previous week.

“107 (69.5 per cent) new clusters were from workplaces, 32 (20.8 per cent) from the community, six (3.9 per cent) from high risk groups, three (1.9 per cent) from education institutions, three (1.9 per cent) from religious activities and three (1.9 per cent) from detention centres.

“94 clusters were declared closed in week 23, an increase of 3.3 per cent compared to the previous week,” he added.

Dr Adham also revealed that between May 13 and June 10, there were a total of 60 festival-related clusters reported that were related to Hari Raya Aidilfitri (58 clusters) and Hari Gawai (two clusters).

“The states that recorded the highest number of festival-related clusters were Sabah with 11 clusters (18.3 per cent), Sarawak with eight (8) clusters (13.3 per cent), and Kedah with seven clusters (11.7 per cent),” he added.