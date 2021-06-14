Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases dip below 5,000 mark, to 4,949 today

KTM auxiliary police personnel conduct checks on KTM passengers in Shah Alam amid the movement control order June 8, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The Health Ministry recorded a further decline in daily Covid-19 cases today, with 4,949 cases, bringing the total number of cases detected in Malaysia since the beginning of the pandemic to 662,457.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah shared the latest figures on his official Twitter this afternoon.

The number of cases found in Selangor alone was 1,523 — the highest among the nation's states and Federal Territories.

This was followed by Sarawak (744 cases), Kuala Lumpur (503 cases), Johor (430 cases), Sarawak and Penang (395 cases respectively).

MORE TO COME



