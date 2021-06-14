Dr Adham: Over 1,357,000 have received both Covid jabs as of yesterday

Health minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks to a reporter during an interview session with Malay Mail at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya, March 4, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — A total of 1,357,966 individuals have completed the two-dose vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Dr Adham in a Twitter posting said, 3,132,304 individuals received the first dose, bringing the number of doses administered in Malaysia so far to 4,490,270.

The five states with the highest number of two-dose vaccinations are Selangor with 174,302 doses followed by Sarawak (149,227); Perak (131,350); Johor (130,202); and Kuala Lumpur (122,810).

As of yesterday, 56.80 per cent or 13,789,736 individuals have registered for the vaccination with Selangor leading the sign-up for jabs at 3,508,098 people followed by Johor (1,720,532), Sarawak (1,320,513) and Kuala Lumpur (1,166,135). — Bernama