Tabung Haji CEO lauds Saudi’s decision to bar foreign Haj pilgrims

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The decision of the Saudi Arabian government to only allow the residents and citizens from within the kingdom to perform the Haj pilgrimage this year has proven its concern for the safety and health of Muslims worldwide following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tabung Haji (TH) group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin said although it had made the necessary preparation and planning for this year’s Haj operations, TH accepted the decision made by the Saudi Arabian government and the Malaysian government.

“TH wishes to express our deepest gratitude to the Saudi Arabian government for always providing excellent cooperation to Malaysia and is very concerned in the affairs of Haj pilgrims from this country since long ago,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said Malaysia will not be sending pilgrims for the 1442H Haj season following the decision made by the Saudi Arabian government.

Amrin said pilgrims who were supposed to perform the Haj pilgrimage in 2020 and had been given the priority in 2021 would be prioritised again to perform the pilgrimage next year.

For prospective pilgrims whose turn is this year (2021), they will also be given the opportunity to perform the Haj pilgrimage in 2022 subject to the available quota, he added.

Meanwhile, TH will suspend all matters related to Haj operations for the 1442H haj season and Malaysians residing in Saudi Arabia could apply to perform Haj this year through the Saudi’s Haj and Umrah Ministry.

“The selection will subject to the standard operating procedures stipulated by the government,” said TH in the statement.

TH also advised all Muslims in Malaysia not to fall prey to any quarters offering Haj packages and Haj by proxy (badal haji) services for this year.

The public can visit TH official website at www.tabunghaji.gov.my or call TH Contact Centre at 03-62071919 for further information and enquiries. — Bernama



