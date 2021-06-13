MB: All 31 Covid-19 vaccination centres in Perak expected to be operational by end of July

The second phase of vaccination under the National Immunisation Programme going smoothly according to schedule at the vaccination centre (PPV) Stadium Indera Mulia in Ipoh, Perak on June 4, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LUMUT, June 13 — All the 31 vaccine administering centres (PPV) in Perak are expected to be operational by the end of next month after receiving sufficient supply of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said at the moment, 13 of the PPV in the state have not functioned yet due to insufficient supply of vaccine.

“According to the announcement made by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, between the end of June and July, the supply of vaccine is expected to reach Malaysia and if this happens, the 13 PPV will start operating.

“So far, 18 PPV in Perak are operating. It’s not because of insufficient manpower but be want to ensure that there’s enough supply of vaccine.”

He said this at a news conference after listening to a briefing at the incident location control post in Tanjung Kepah, near here, today on the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) enforced in three villages at Batu 9, Lekir.

Saarani said it was estimated that so far, about 10,000 residents were being vaccinated daily in the state with the number to be increased to 15,000 soon.

“If there’s sufficient vaccine, we will increase the number of mobile and drive-through PPV so that more people can be vaccinated.

“If 13 more PPV are opened, we expect 20,000 to 30,000 people to be vaccinated daily, what more with the increasing efficiency of the frontliners,” he added.

Meanwhile, Saarani said the state government has given permission to the company, Maju Perak to obtain vaccine to provide paid vaccination to those who could afford it.

“The efficiency of the health frontliners, volunteers and machinery is already there, but we only need the people’s willingness to get vaccinated, especially with the setting up of PPV near residential areas and transportation provided by volunteers.

“Hence, there should be no problem for people to go out to get vaccinated,” he added. — Bernama