Finance minister: Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat appeal period starts June 15

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul speaks during an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya, April 5, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Individuals whose Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) applications had been rejected can submit their appeal starting June 15 (Tuesday) until June 30, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Tengku Zafrul said applicants can submit an appeal with relevant documents to the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM).

“This appeal process is also to ensure that the assistance will reach those who really need it,” he said in a statement here today.

Previously the government announced the People and Economic Strategic Empowerment Programme Plus (PEMERKASA Plus) with an additional allocation of RM2.1 billion for financial aid under BPR to continue helping existing recipients.

Tengku Zafrul said applicants can submit their appeal using several methods namely online at https://bpr.hasil.gov.my or by delivering the BPR 2021 appeal form to IRB’s branches or Revenue Service Centres (PKH) or Urban Transformation Centre manually by appointment.

“Once the BPR database is updated, payments will be channelled to the applicants in August (for additional BPR) and September (BPR Phase 3),” he said.

Tengku Zafrul said applicants can refer to the frequently asked questions (FAQ) posted on BPR’s official portal at https://bpr.hasil.gov.my for further information.

He said, to date, the government had paid out RM4.6 billion to a total of 8.4 million BPR recipients from the B40 segment in February, March and May this year, adding payments under Phase 3 of the initiative will be made in September. — Bernama