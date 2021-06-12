Unimas’ College Rafflesia to be next PPV in Sarawak from June 14, says minister

Dr Sim (left) listening to an officer explaining the Covid-19 vaccination flow. ― Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, June 12 ― The College Rafflesia at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) is set to be the next vaccination centre (PPV) starting June 14.

When visiting the PPV yesterday, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) adviser Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said he was impressed and confident with Unimas’ in-house vaccination management system.

He added that the centre will start with 500 people for the first two days before scaling up to 3,000.

“Unimas has the potential to be the largest vaccination centre in Sarawak as with the human resources available, (it) probably can scale up to serve 5,000 people per day,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

He also praised the well thought-through plan with one-way direction from entrance into campus to leaving the vaccination centre.

At the same time, he advised the public not to arrive more than 30 minutes earlier than the set appointment time to avoid congestion and creating a vaccination cluster.

Aside from that, the university has special chair to make vaccinating those on wheelchairs easier.

Currently, the state has two PPVs ― at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) and National Youth Skills Centre in Miri. ― Borneo Post