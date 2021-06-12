Covid-19: Penang identifies two more special PPVs for economic frontliners

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow says the state government has identified two special vaccination centres (PPVs) for economic frontliners. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 12 ― The Penang government has identified two special vaccination centres (PPVs) for economic frontliners, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said with the cooperation of the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti), International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) and Penang Health Department (JKNPP), the special PPVs to be set up involving the manufacturing, retailing as well as tourism sectors would be implemented to raise the rate vaccination coverage.

“From the cooperation of the state government with other related agencies, the two special PPVs for economic frontliners would be located on the island and Seberang Perai,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the two were in addition to the existing public PPVs including the one at Seberang Jaya expo site opening on June 14 and Bayan Baru Community Hall (June 22).

“At least four more new PPVs will start operation this month to ensure more Penang residents who have registered received their Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” he said.

He said he had written to the International Trade and Industry Minister yesterday to apply for on-site PPVs involving three multinational companies to be approved to speed up the existing vaccination capacity.

On mobile vaccination units involving old folks homes by JKNPP, Chow said 87 centres have been visited and 3,309 caregivers and occupants have received their vaccine jabs.

He added that such efforts would continue to ensure all groups with risk are fully vaccinated soon. ― Bernama