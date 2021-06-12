Covid-19 lockdown: Police to continue accepting travel permit applications until June 28, says minister

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock at Jalan Ipoh-Rawang June 1, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — The Royal Malaysia Police is still accepting movement permit applications from essential economic sector workers until the total lockdown expires on June 28, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

“Following the government’s decision to extend the total lockdown until June 28, the police will continue to accept travel letters or permits issued by 12 ministries and agencies approved by the National Security Council.

“This is for the purpose of coordinating enforcement on movement control at roadblocks,” he said in a press conference on compliance of movement restriction standard operating procedure (SOP), here, today.

He said police have conducted almost 1,000 roadblocks and closed 129 “rats trails” identified as alternative routes used by the public for illegal interstate and inter-district travel.

“Strict action will be taken against any party found falsifying movement permits or provide false information to the authorities in order to obtain permit approvals,” said Hamzah.

On the enforcement of SOP compliance, Hamzah said the police had issued 9,808 compounds and made 542 arrests for various SOP violations from June 1 to 11.

The Home Ministry, he said, would continue to strengthen the monitoring of SOP compliance through the police, People’s Volunteer Corps, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Immigration Department, Prisons Department and National Registration Department.

In another development, Hamzah warned that stern actions would be taken against individuals who issued seditious statements against the institution of Malay rulers.

He said KDN found that there was an increase in cases of insult on the institution of rulers on social media recently.

“For those who intend to cause disruption of public order, we will take action in accordance with the country’s law,” he added. — Bernama